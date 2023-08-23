NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The National WWII Museum and Crescent City Classic are bringing back the WWII Challenge for a fourth year.

Museum representatives said the virtual fitness challenge commemorates the routes of allied forces in the Pacific and Europe. It will take place in conjunction with the grand opening of the museum’s Liberation Pavillion in November.

They said participants will be able to choose from three different routes:

“D-Day to Liberation courses (100- and 712-mile options) to follow the footsteps of Allied troops who liberated France and Belgium in 1944”

“Pacific Theater courses (72- and 717-mile options) to commemorate the accomplishment of securing victory in the Pacific from Pearl Harbor to Tokyo Bay”

“Race to Messina (250-mile option) to symbolize General Patton’s landings on Sicily’s eastern coast and the Allied advance to capture the port city of Messina”

Museum and CCC officials said those who complete a course will receive an exclusive t-shirt, a medallion, a virtual bib and 25% off general admission to the National WWII Museum.

They said part of participants’ entry fees and 100% of challenge donations will go to the museum.

The cost to participate in a challenge is $50. For more information, visit the Crescent City Classic website.

