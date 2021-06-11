NATIONAL CHAMPS: LSU Men’s T&F Wins NCAA Title

Eugene, Oregon  –  Dennis Shaver‘s top ranked LSU men’s track and field team scored 84 points en route to securing the 2021 NCAA Outdoor Track & Field National Title on Friday evening at Hayward Field. LSU won five individual event titles and the 4×100 meter relay at the meet as the Tigers showed their brute dominance over the rest of the field.

LSU led the event wire to wire. After scoring 24 points on the opening day of the meet, the Tigers added 60 more to their final tally on Friday that saw the Purple & Gold bring home three more individual national titles and the 4x100m relay as well. JuVaughn Harrison (high jump), Sean ‘Squirrel’ Burrell (400m hurdles), Terrance Laird (100 meters) captured national titles on Friday in their respective events. Dylan PeeblesNoah WilliamsAkanni Hislop, and Terrance Laird brought home the win in the 4×100 meter relay.

NCAA Men’s Outdoor Championship Results (Top 20)

PLACEMEN (21 OUT OF 21 SCORED)POINTS
1LSU84
2Oregon53
3North Carolina A&T35
4Florida34.5
5USC33
6Texas29
6Texas A&M29
8Georgia25
9Arizona State24
10Florida State23.5
11Tennessee21
12Iowa19
13Alabama18
13Stephen F. Austin18
15Kentucky17
15Miss State17
17BYU16
18Auburn15
18Houston15
20Clemson14
20Minnesota14
20Northern Arizona14

