Natchitoches officers help Baton Rouge family stuck in storm

NATCHITOCHES, La. (BRPROUD) – A family of three is ok after becoming stuck in a rain storm.

The Baton Rouge family was involved in a single-vehicle crash on I-49.

The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s officers were selfless when it came to helping the family.

Officers helped the couple and three-year-old child in the storm by unloading luggage from their damaged car and taking the family to a hotel.

NPSO shared in a Facebook post that the grateful family paid a visit to NPSO to thank Sheriff Stuart Wright and other deputies for their help on the night of the storm.

The family did not receive any major injuries during the car accident.