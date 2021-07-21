NASA signs agreement for local development in New Orleans East

FILE – In this April 25, 1990 photograph provided by NASA, most of the giant Hubble Space Telescope can be seen as it is suspended in space by Discovery’s Remote Manipulator System (RMS) following the deployment of part of its solar panels and antennae. The Hubble Space Telescope should be back in action soon, Friday, July 16, 2021, following a tricky, remote repair job by NASA. The orbiting observatory went dark in mid-June, with all astronomical viewing halted. (NASA via AP)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Wednesday, the Industrial Realty Group, LLC (IRG), one of the country’s largest owners of commercial and industrial properties, signed a long-term ground lease with NASA’s Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans.

The agreement includes a 50-acre development parcel within NASA’s Michoud Assembly Facility, which is one of the largest production facilities in the nation, according to IRG.

IRG’s future development is expected to be up to 1,000,000 square feet of buildings developed in phases. The target users include light assembly, manufacturing, distribution, and office space. MAF is inherently secure with a 19 ½ foot levy and substantial onsite pumps, as well as access to a deepwater port.

“When we look at the property, we are always searching for creative solutions that benefit all

parties,” said Stuart Lichter, President of IRG. “In this instance, IRG can provide NASA an excellent long-term plan for its underutilized land in Orleans Parish, while developing a dynamic project resulting in job creation and economic growth. It’s mutually advantageous for the community, NASA, and IRG.”

NASA Michoud is a high-performing site, supporting several major projects. The ground

lease will help support their continued efficiency and fiscal ingenuity.

“The agreement with IRG, allows MAF to offset some production costs and gives new purpose to this part of the installation,” said Robert Champion NASA’s Director of the Michoud Assembly Facility.“Being innovative, even when it comes to our real estate, translates into increased efficiency in our operations.”

The first phase of development is expected to produce a modern, 400,000 square foot

warehouse building.

The project’s timeline will be based on market demand.