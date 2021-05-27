NASA is singing his song: Jesuit High School student blasts off

Kaden Oqueli-White is headed into the summer of his dreams

NEW ORLEANS – Singing his alma mater, he warms up for morning mass.

He’s a junior at Jesuit High School.

He’s got a voice that travels from New Orleans all the way to Heaven.

And the rest of him is headed in that direction.

WGNO’s Bill Wood says Kaden Oqueli-White just got picked to spend the summer with NASA.

It’s an internship.

And for Kaden, it’s guaranteed to be a real blast.

He’s one of 650 kids who applied to NASA for a summer internship.

Three hundred get to go.

Because of the pandemic, getting to go means getting to log on to your laptop.

The internship, again this summer, will be virtual.

Kaden Oqueli-White is seventeen.

He’s already making plans for college.

And plans for a career.

He wants to be an astrophysicist.

Looks like he’s already on his way.

And maybe, already there.