NASA announces the ‘launch of the first woman and person of color to the moon’ after the completion of Mega-Moon Rocket!

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Friday, NASA announced the completion of the Louisiana-built Mega-Moon Rocket.

NASA plans to launch the next generation of deep space operations including Artemis missions on and around the Moon.

Engineers and technicians successfully secured the Orion spacecraft atop the fully assembled Space Launch System (SLS) rocket at the agency’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida just before midnight Thursday, Oct. 21.

The Boeing-built SLS core stage is the largest rocket stage ever built at the Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans East .

NASA in a statement said they plan to launch the first woman and first person of color to the Moon.

Boeing is the prime contractor for the design, development, test, and production of the SLS core stage, as well as the development of the flight avionics suite.