Narcotics investigation leads to two arrests in Denham Springs

DENHAM SPRINGS, LA – On Monday, March 2, the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Baton Rouge Police Department conducted a joint narcotics investigation which resulted in two arrests.

During the investigation, officers seized methamphetamine, MDMA, and Alprazolam, with an approximate street value of $161,000.

Deputies arrested 35-year-old Lawanda Smith and 28-year-old Quentin Mabin.

Smith is being charged with distribution and manufacturing of a Schedule I drug, distribution and manufacturing of a Schedule IV drug, and outstanding bench warrant.

Mabin is being charged with possession with intent to distribute a Schedule II CDS.

These arrests are a result of an ongoing investigation into the distribution of illegal narcotics in the area.

“Working together in these type of joint investigations leads to success in targeting large drug dealers who are poisoning our communities.”

– Sheriff Jason Ard

This investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected.