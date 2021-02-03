NADA donates $25,000 to Second Harvest Food Bank in New Orleans

TYSONS, Va. — The National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) announced a $25,000 donation to the Second Harvest Food Bank of New Orleans in advance of NADA Show 2021.

While the coronavirus pandemic has impacted NADA’s ability to host the annual NADA Show in-person in New Orleans, NADA remains committed to keeping its yearly tradition of making a philanthropic donation to a local organization in the city where NADA Show is held.

“We are so honored by this gift,” said Natalie Jayroe, Second Harvest President and CEO. “It is especially meaningful that NADA made this generous donation even though circumstances kept them from coming to New Orleans for their annual Show.

“It is because of support from partners like NADA that our team is able to provide meals and emergency food to our neighbors across South Louisiana during this difficult time.”

NADA’s donation will be used to help Second Harvest respond to the alarming increase in food insecurity in New Orleans caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since the pandemic hit in 2020, Second Harvest has nearly doubled its food distribution despite a drastic increase in the organization’s operating costs, including staffing, transportation and food.

Given difficult economic conditions, the organization expects the need to remain elevated through 2021.

“This has been an unprecedented year for all of us. Now, more than ever, it is important that we, as dealers, continue to come together and support our local communities,” said NADA Chairman Rhett Ricart. “I am so pleased we are able to continue this yearly donation in conjunction with NADA Show and support this amazing organization as they address food insecurity in the city of New Orleans.”