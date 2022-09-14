NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A New Orleans East school is back in operation Tuesday, after a brief shutdown, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

Officials say officers were called to the IDEA-Oscar Dunn campus in the 12000 block of Hayne Boulevard on a report of a possible armed suspect in the area. When they arrived, NOPD says no suspects were found and called off the lockdown just before 1:50 p.m.

The New Orleans Police Department says there was no report of a firearm being brought on campus. WGNO crews reached out to the school’s principal Elizabeth Ostberg for comment about the incident:

” Yes, we are good. We were on lockdown shortly because of a concern about a possible weapon on campus but all is safe and no issues.”

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

No further details are available at this time but the NOPD is gathering information as they continue to investigate.