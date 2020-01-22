Mystic Krewe of Nyx announces grand opening of inclusive playground

NEW ORLEANS – The Mystic Krewe of Nyx, in conjunction with the New Orleans Recreation Development Commission, will celebrate the opening of the first of three inclusive playgrounds funded by Nyx on January 26.

The event will go from 10 A.M. to 5 P.M. in Mid-City, along the Lafitte Greenway at Conti St. and N. Jefferson Davis Pkwy. The playgrounds, each with a price tag north of $130,000 each, will also be built in Algiers and New Orleans East.

“Sunday will be filled with excitement, emotion and pure joy for the children of New Orleans,” Nyx Captain and Founder Julie Lea said. “Providing a playground for everyone to enjoy in this neighborhood, then in other neighborhoods, is so rewarding. The community response has been tremendous.”

Inclusive playgrounds provide a safe place for children of all abilities to play together and are developmentally appropriate for children with and without disabilities.

“We believe that this new inclusive playground is perfectly aligned with NORD’s motto: Something for Everyone,” NORD CEO Larry Barabino, Jr. said. “The playground is in a perfect Mid-City location. We hope that all of our residents, with or without special needs, take advantage of this new community play spot. I look forward to continuing our partnership with the Krewe of Nyx to build similar playgrounds in both Algiers and New Orleans East.”

Previous beneficiaries of Nyx’s fundraising efforts include the Autism Society of Greater New Orleans, Alzheimer’s Association, American Heart Association, American Cancer Society, Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and Hero Dogs.

