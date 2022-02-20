NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – All eyes were on the Mystic Krewe of Barkus on Sunday as dozens of pooches and their owners trotted through the French Quarter.

Krewe members weren’t the only ones stealing the show. Some parade-goers and their pups took to the streets in costume.

“I mean, Catholicism is everywhere, especially here in the Quarter, and [my dog] just wanted to be on the throne,” said Kiah Darion, who dressed up as the Pope alongside her pup.

Barkus’s theme this year was “Barkingham Palace: Barkus is Going for the Crown.”

New Orleans pet owners say their dogs are just as royal.

“She’s definitely worthy of a seat at the table anytime,” said Darion. “Do you see this body? She got that from eating.”

Others say their costumes were impromptu.

“My girlfriend said, ‘Hey, we should take the dog to Barkus!’ I said, ‘yeah, sure,’ and we just got her the costume yesterday,” said Paul Lung, who attended the parade with his pup. “I had this costume; I said, ‘Yeah, it matches! Let’s go!'”

Some dogs weren’t as concerned about their costumes as much as the dog biscuit throws.

“This is as much as they will let us dress them up,” said Erin Ruth-Smith, who brought her two dogs. “Some people go like really crazy, but yeah, [my dogs] love it.”

Aside from the eye candy, the atmosphere of the parade is what attracts the crowds.

“This is such a great family event, all the kids and dogs, and that’s what Mardi Gras is about, it’s family,” said Lung. “So, I just think it’s great that we have this again. It’s wonderful.”

Click here to donate to the Mystic Krewe of Barkus. Proceeds go toward local rescues and animal organizations.