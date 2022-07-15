NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — There’s no place in the world for culture and music quite like New Orleans,

but during the pandemic, the music — like the rest of the world — came to a screeching halt.

As we continue to deal with covid, many New Orleanians are hoping the New Orleans City Council will pass an ordinance permanently allowing outdoor music.



“Even though we are two plus years into a pandemic, we need to be able to provide not only for community members and residents, but also small business owners, service industry workers as well as musicians,” said Renard Bridgewater, community engagement coordinator with MaCCno.



If the council passes the ordinance, businesses who already have indoor live entertainment would be able to apply for a permit for outdoor live entertainment.

A business could host live outdoor shows at max three times a week, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.



“What we want to do is rein it in, create a very clear avenue for venues to apply for and then hopefully be granted through a process through the CPC, through the community and then through the council conditional use to do outdoor live entertainment,” said Andrew Tuozzolo, Chief of Staff for Council President Helena Moreno



Folks in the music scene are hopeful the proposal will pass. Musician Arsene DeLay says the last two and a half years have taken a toll on her and others in her industry.



“It was terrible. I’ve had a front row seat to genocide of my community,” said DeLay.



DeLay says the passage of this ordinance would breathe new life into the culture of New Orleans.



“This is what our culture is. Our culture is communal, and the safest place to do that is outside,” said DeLay.

The council is expected to vote on this proposal either at the July 21st or August 4th meeting.

If it’s approved, it will take between 45 to 90 days before plans are finalized and businesses can apply for permits.