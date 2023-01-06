NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Musician Amanda Shaw is excited to be celebrating 12th Night—the start of Carnival. She’s headlining a big show with Big Sam and Choppa at Tipitina’s on Friday night.

“Bringing in funk, bounce, hip-hop, Cajun music which is what I play, it is what New Orleans is all about. Bringing all the world’s together,” Shaw said.

And she promises her show will be just as sweet as a Carnival king cake!

Amanda Shaw and Choppa have a new song called, “Louisiana Saturday Night,” which you can expect to hear at the show.

General Admission tickets are still available for the show at Tipitina’s. The show starts at 7 p.m.

Amanda Shaw is also currently working on songwriting in Nashville, but says there is obviously no place like home, right here in Louisiana.

Look for Amanda Shaw performing on the Miss Universe pageant in New Orleans on January 14th.