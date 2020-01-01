Murder rate down in New Orleans for third consecutive year

NEW ORLEANS – The city experienced its third consecutive year of reduction in the murder rate.

There were 119 murders in New Orleans in 2019, compared to 146 murders in 2018.

The murder totals for the past four years are as follows:

2019 – 119 murders

2018 – 146 murders

2017 – 157 murders

2016 – 173 murders

The continuing decrease in murders and overall reduction in violent crime can be attributed in part to NOPD’s strategy of targeting a core group of repeat violent offenders through partnerships with state and federal partners.

“I want to thank the men and women of the NOPD for their consistent and determined efforts to bring about this historic reduction in the number of murders in New Orleans,” NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said. “Through their work, and with the vital cooperation from our state and federal partners, we are making New Orleans a safer place to live and visit. While we are pleased with the continued reduction in yearly murder totals, we know there is still more work to do.”

The recent cyber attack on the city’s computer network has delayed the process of providing more detailed crime statistics for 2019.

As soon as the NOPD is able to release accurate and reliable numbers, they will be shared with the public.