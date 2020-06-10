Murder conviction voided in accused serial killer’s case

CLINTON, La. (AP) — A Louisiana man had his first-degree murder conviction voided after his lawyer argued that the jury’s split verdict was unconstitutional.

A jury found Ryan Sharpe guilty in December 2019 of killing 48-year-old Brad Defranceschi in an 11-1 verdict.

On Tuesday, Sharpe’s lawyer Tommy Damico argued that Sharpe’s conviction should be voided and a new trial should be set because of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that banned non-unanimous jury decisions. A district judge agreed and set a new trial for Sharpe for December.

Defranceschi was the second person gunned down in a string of shootings in 2017 authorities believe Sharpe committed.