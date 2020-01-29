Multiple vehicle break-ins outside of two Mandeville gyms

MANDEVILLE, LA – The Mandeville Police Department is currently investigating a rash of vehicle burglaries that happened on January 29.

The early morning burglaries took place outside two local gyms in the 3500 Block of U.S. Hwy 190. Five vehicles had their windows smashed outside of the Orangetheory Fitness, and two outside of Crossfit Franco’s.

Thieves made off with purses and other personal effects while patrons were inside getting their morning workouts.

MPD believes this may be part of a larger ring that is operating in the area.

The Mandeville Police Department will step up its presence in these areas and they ask that public report any suspicious activity immediately via 911.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Mandeville Police Department at (985) 626-9711 or Crime Stoppers at (504) 822-111.