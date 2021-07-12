Multiple shots fired as two cars race down Tulane Ave, NOPD investigates

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — In a scene straight out of ‘Fast and the Furious,’ one eyewitness who wanted to remain anonymous, said two cars were “racing” down Tulane Avenue past S. Galvez Street with shots ringing out.

The bystander could not confirm whether the occupants of both cars were opening fire, or if just one was raining bullets, but he could confirm that multiple shots were fired.

One of the two vehicles, a minivan, crashed while the other car which may be a Dodge Charger or Challenger fled the scene with the possibility of bullet holes in the windshield.

WGNO’s Chris Welty is on the scene.

