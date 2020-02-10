Multiple marijuana and handgun arrests made by NOPD

NEW ORLEANS – NOPD officers arrest two suspects for illegal possession of marijuana and a firearm, in separate incidents.

At about 11:02 p.m. on February 8, NOPD Eighth District Task Force detectives were patrolling the 400 block of Bourbon Street in plain-clothes when they observed a subject, later identified as 21-year-old Jeffry Whitson, placing what the detectives believed to be marijuana into an opened cigar.

When the detectives approached, they saw and smelled the marijuana. Officers searched the Whitson’s body before arrest, and found a handgun tucked in his waistband, which was concealed by his shirt. Whitson was additionally found to be in possession of another clear plastic bag containing marijuana. Whitson was arrested and booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center for illegal carrying of a firearm and illegal possession of marijuana.

Earlier that day, at about 12:19 a.m., NOPD Eighth District Task Force detectives were patrolling the 800 block of Bourbon Street in plain-clothes when they observed a subject, later identified as 21-year-old Dominique Breaux, placing what detectives believed to be marijuana into an opened cigar.

When the detectives approached, Breaux fled on foot. Officers apprehended Breaux in the 700 block of Common Street. Marijuana was confiscated from Breaux’s hand, and a concealed handgun was confiscated from concealment inside of Breaux’s shirt. Further investigation revealed that Breaux was a convicted felon. Breaux was arrested and booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center for illegal carrying of a firearm, felon in possession of a firearm or concealed weapon and illegal possession of marijuana