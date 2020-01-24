NOFD: Four alarm Garden District fire under control. Section of St. Charles Avenue closed in both directions.

NEW ORLEANS – The NOFD received the call of a fire on St. Charles Avenue at 10:45 a.m and arrived on the scene in just four minutes.

NOFD Chief Tim McConnell says upon arrival, firefighters found the third floor of a structure engulfed in flames, with the fire spreading to the structure next door. Just one hour later, at 11:48 a.m. the fire was considered under control.

Chief McConnell says the quick response from the fire department kept the four alarm fire to just two structures.

NOEMS reported two victims were removed from the structure and were transported to the University Medical Center in fair condition. They are being treated for smoke exposure. Firefighters also removed three dogs and a cat, all alive.

St. Charles is currently closed to traffic in both directions from Jackson Avenue to First Street. Motorists are urged to avoid the area.

WGNO is on the scene and will be updating this story as more information becomes available.