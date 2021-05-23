Multi-vehicle crash claims one life on I-55

MANCHAC, La. (WGNO) — The Louisiana State Police were called to a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 55 that killed one driver near Manchac, La., on Sunday.

Shortly before 1 a.m. a crash occurred near Manchac when a 2014 Toyota Corolla was travelling northbound on I-55. The car veered onto the right shoulder and crashed into a 2000 Ford Explorer that was parked and abandoned on the right shoulder.

After striking the Ford Explorer, the Toyota Corolla traveled over the right guardrail and landed upside down in the water becoming completely submerged. Due to the previous impact, the abandoned Ford Explorer was forced into the lanes of travel and struck a 2010 Toyota Tacoma in the left lane.

St. Charles Sheriff Department divers and Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries agents responded to assist with recovery efforts of the submerged vehicle and the driver of the car.

However, the driver, who was not properly restrained, was pronounced dead on the scene by Tangipahoa Parish Coroner’s office.

Impairment is not suspected to be a factor in the crash. As part of the ongoing investigation, a blood sample was taken from the driver of the Toyota Corolla for routine scientific analysis. The driver of the Toyota Tacoma was given a chemical breath test and showed no signs of impairment.

This crash remains under investigation.