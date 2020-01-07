Mt. Carmel among four schools on lock down according to NOPD

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - The NOPD is responded to an officer in need of assistance call in Lakeview this morning. Police say a group of car burglary suspects tried to run over the officer in their stolen Nissan when he tried to stop them from breaking into cars.

The officer was not in uniform and was driving an unmarked car. Police say he fired his pistol at the car as it came toward him.

Four schools in the area were placed on lockdown – Mt. Carmel Academy, Hynes Academy, St. Dominic and St. Paul schools.

Dozens of police cruisers responded to help, and a perimeter was established in the area of the 6400 and 6500 blocks of Louis XIV near Louisville. The busiest intersection affected was at Harrison Avenue and Canal Boulevard.

The suspects bailed out of the car on Bragg Street near Canal Blvd. and began to run.

According to the NOPD, one arrest has been made. The other suspects got away.

Police describe the suspect who was arrested as a 17-year-old habitual offender.