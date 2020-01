NEW ORLEANS, LA – In its mission to serve as a multi-faceted cultural convener arts and audiences, the New Orleans Museum of Art (NOMA) began construction on renovations to its auditorium complex in early January of 2020.

NOMA is committed to offering innovative experiences for learning and interpretation; and uniting, inspiring, and engaging diverse communities and cultures. Key to NOMA's ability to fully realize this ambition is a renovation of the museum auditorium. The auditorium complex renovation will create a flat-floored, modern space with surround sound and theatrical lighting. Flexible and contemporary, the space will serve in multiple capacities, from theater in the round to a banquet space, lecture hall, and more. The renovation will allow for seating for up to 360 people, providing NOMA with a state-of-the-art platform for interdisciplinary arts experiences. It will also connect the current auditorium more effectively with adjacent spaces.