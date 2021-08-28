Moving into your new house as Hurricane Ida moves through the Gulf

Storm season is stress season for a Mississippi couple on the move

WAVELAND, Miss.(WGNO) – Of all times to be moving into your new house.

As Hurricane Ida is moving through the Gulf.

That’s what the day is like for Vincent and Elizabeth Monnin.

WGNO’s Bill Wood is with them in Waveland, Mississippi as the Monnins hurry to make it happen.

They started building their dream house last summer.

The hope was to move in, in a couple of weeks.

Now, a bit of a delay.

A delay by the name of Hurricane Ida.

Their house is new.

Their history with hurricanes is not.

They are both from the Gulf Coast.

They are used to a hectic season of tropical weather.

They’re watching the weather.

And planning to move in, soon.

So they’re busy.

First the refrigerator.

Then a collection of kayaks.

The electricity is on.

The air conditioning is working.

Soon, it will be home.