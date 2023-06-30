DESTREHAN, La. (WGNO) – When you see him in the hall, you know, Louisiana middle school principal David Schexnayrdre knows how to walk the walk.

And here at Harry Hurst Middle School in Destrehan, the principal also knows how to talk the talk.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood says all you have to do is listen to him and watch him on TikTok.

In a matter of seconds., on TikTok, David Schexnayrdre shows what happens when you forget your school ID.

And what happens when the principal shows up at a pool party of eighth graders skipping school?

And what happens when he’s on the basketball court?

He suits up because it suits him.

And he dunks it.

So far, he’s had more than 2 million views.

It’s a strategy that connects to students for sure. And it’s helping to recruit and retain teachers.

In a few seconds, a Louisiana principal makes his point.

He connects with a school filled with teenagers.

He does it by meeting them in the middle.

Right in the middle of their cell phones.



