Mourning the passing of Dr. Alvin Geisert, who assisted in the desegregation of Orleans Parish Schools

NEW ORLEANS – NOLA Public Schools is mourning the passing of the longest-tenured superintendent of Orleans Parish Schools, Dr. Alvin Geisert.

“My deepest condolences to Dr. Geisert’s loved ones and friends. We are forever grateful for his commitment to serve students, schools and families across our city throughout his time as superintendent,” says NOLA-PS Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Henderson Lewis Jr. “Although he is gone, so much of his work still continues positively impact students in New Orleans. A great school system is built upon the tireless, steadfast work of leaders like Dr. Geisert and without him, the district would not be where it is today. He has been a role model for New Orleans educators, as well as myself, and will be greatly missed.”

Dr. Gene Alvin Geisert, the longest-tenured superintendent of Orleans Parish Schools, passed away at the age of 92. Born on July 22, 1927, in Toledo, Ohio, Dr. Geisert served in the U.S. Navy during the Second World War and graduated from the University of Toledo.

He received his Ph.D. from the University of Michigan and became an educator. He taught biology, served as an elementary and junior high school principal and finally served as superintendent of public schools in Alpena, Michigan.

Following his work as superintendent, he moved to Wilmington, Delaware where he helped improve and desegregate its public schools. Afterwards, he moved to New Orleans where he desegregated the schools and strengthened Orleans Parish’s teacher pipeline by recruiting teachers from across the country.

Throughout Dr. Geisert’s tenure, he helped lead the effort to offer more magnet schools throughout Orleans Parish. In 1973, he played a major role in developing the renowned New Orleans Center for Creative Arts (NOCCA), a regional high school which specializes in pre-professional arts training.

After his work as superintendent, he then served as chair of the Doctoral Division in the Department of Education for St. John’s University in Queens, New York for 30 years. In 2011, he returned to New Orleans where he remained for the rest of his life and served as a volunteer at the National World War II Museum.