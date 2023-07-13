JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WGNO) — Southeast Louisiana isn’t known for its peaks or slopes, but Jefferson Parish is changing that!

On Thursday, July 13, parish leaders celebrated the grand opening of Parc Des Families Mountain Bike Trail. The new trail will provide riders with a mountain bike experience with artificial terrain.

The terrain utilized concrete to create recycled hills and bridges to connect drops and steps surrounded by trees and wildlife.

Open year-round and accessible to all biking levels the trail is the first of its kind in the parish. The parish is also working on a 2.5 million dollar visitor information center in the Parc Des Families that began construction in June 2023.

Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng says outdoor activities keep people coming to the parish.

“To me the opportunity for Jefferson Parish, and the opportunity for growth in our economy really comes into sports tourism, and when we bring amenities to our parish and investments in sports tourism, that is where we have in my opinion unlimited growth,” says Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng.

