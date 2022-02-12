NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Students from Mount Carmel Academy are getting their hands dirty for a good cause.

On Saturday, more than 40 girls teamed up with New Orleans Area Habitat for Humanity to prepare a home for a local family.

With a paint brush in nearly every hand, girls kept busy as they painted a Habitat for Humanity house in Musicians’ Village.

“They’ve got a track record of kind of painting homes in record time,” said Jay Huffstatler, the chief advancement officer for New Orleans Area Habitat for Humanity. “So, we really like to have them on site because we know we can knock it out quickly and make sure that we get this homeowner in this house as soon as we can.”

Students who volunteered say they were glad they had the opportunity to lend a helping hand.

“I just think it’s an awesome thing to give back to the community and just help out those who are less fortunate as we are, and yeah, help others who need it,” said Taylor Carriere, a junior at Mount Carmel Academy.

The all-girls Catholic high school is also celebrating a milestone with the nonprofit.

“We’ve had them partnering with us for 25 years now,” said Huffstatler. “They’re our longest serving group that’s come in to provide volunteer service to really help us build our homes and make them affordable homes for the folks who come in and partner with us as part of our first-time homebuyer program.”

Some girls say the experience is humbling and makes them appreciate what they have.

“Knowing that I have other people that can do this for me, but then giving back to people who can’t have people do it for them and getting to do it for them, like from us without them paying us is really nice to know that they have that opportunity,” said Carriere.

