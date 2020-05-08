Motorcyclist killed in crash near Carrollton Avenue

NEW ORLEANS– The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that happened on the S. Carrollton/Slidell I-10 on ramp on Thursday evening.

According to investigators, around 6:00 p.m. a motorcyclist who was travelling eastbound on the on ramp lost control, struck a curve and was thrown from the motorcycle. The 22-year-old man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. There were no other drivers involved, and no other injuries reported.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the man that was killed.

NOPD Traffic Fatality Investigator Edgar Edwards is in charge of the investigation and can be reached at 504-658-6208 with any information regarding this incident.