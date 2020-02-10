Motorcyclist killed after falling from I-10 overpass

NEW ORLEANS– The NOPD is investigating a traffic fatality that happened Saturday evening on I-10 West at Claiborne Avenue.

Investigators say that around 7:30 p.m., officers were notified that a motorcycle was traveling westbound on the elevated portion of Interstate 10 at what is believed to be a high rate of speed when it left the roadway.

The man driving the motorcycle was then ejected from the motorcycle and fell from the elevated section of interstate to the ground below. He was declared dead at the scene.

No further information is available at this time. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will determine official cause of death and release the victim’s name, upon completion of autopsy and notification of family.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Traffic Fatality Investigator Edgar Edwards at 504-658-6208.