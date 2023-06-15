ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WGNO) — A 33-year-old Slidell man was killed after crashing into a utility pole in St. Tammany Parish on Wednesday, June 14.

Officials with the Louisiana State Police (LSP) said Matthew Brewer was driving a 2009 Honda motorcycle westbound on LA Highway 433 near U.S. Highway 90 when the crash happened.

They said for unknown reasons, the motorcycle traveled across the centerline, off the roadway to the left and struck a utility pole.

Despite wearing a helmet, LSP officials said Brewer suffered fatal injuries in the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is being investigated, and a toxicology sample was taken for analysis.

