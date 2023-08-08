A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

BOGALUSA, La. (WGNO) — The Louisiana State Police is investigating a crash that left a motorcyclist dead in Bogalusa on Tuesday, Aug. 8.

Troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash around 1:15 p.m. on Louisiana Highway 21 at Paige Road in Washington Parish.

LSP officials said an initial investigation shows that a Toyota Camry was driving eastbound on Paige Road near the intersection with LA Highway 21 when a Kawasaki motorcycle was driving southbound on LA Highway 21.

Troopers said the Toyota failed to yield and traveled directly into the path of the Kawasaki. The Kawasaki then reportedly hit the Toyota.

LSP officials identified the driver of the Kawasaki as 29-year-old Beau Bowman.

Troopers said Bowman suffered severe injuries from the crash despite wearing a helmet. He was transported to a hospital, where he later died.

LSP officials said the driver of the Toyota was wearing a seatbelt and was uninjured.

They said routine toxicology samples were collected from both drivers, and the investigation is ongoing.

