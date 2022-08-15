CHACKBAY, La. (WGNO) — An investigation into a two-vehicle head-on collision began after a motorcyclist was killed in Lafourche Parish Sunday. According to Louisiana State Police, the incident happened at 2 p.m. on La. Highway 20 near La. Hwy 307.

Troopers say 39-year-old Tricia Vicknair of Schriever, was on a Kawasaki motorcycle heading south on La. Hwy 20. For unknown reasons, while inside of a curve, the bike traveled over the centerline and into the path of a 2012 Nissan Frontier heading north.

Although Vicknair was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, the crash caused fatal injuries, and was declared dead on the scene. Both the driver and passenger of the Nissan were wearing seatbelts but suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.

As part of the ongoing investigation, toxicology samples were taken from both drivers. Troopers say 30 fatal crashes have claimed 34 lives so far in 2022.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

“Whether on a motorcycle or in a vehicle, drivers should make good decisions while traveling on the roadway. Obeying all traffic control signs and signals as well as never driving while impaired, fatigued, or distracted can often mean the difference between life and death,” said Louisiana State Police Troop C.