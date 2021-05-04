Mother’s Day Brunch at The Roosevelt New Orleans, taking reservations now

NEW ORLEANS — The Roosevelt New Orleans, A Waldorf Astoria Hotel, is now accepting reservations for their Mother’s Day Brunch.

Brunch will be served Sunday, May 9th from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

For those looking to enjoy a family brunch outing, Chef Jason Schneider and his team of culinary experts have created a menu that Moms will certainly love.

Live musical entertainment will set the tone in the elegance of the ballroom as mom’ fills her plate with brunch favorites.

This Mother’s Day brunch menu features traditional New Orleans culinary favorites including chilled salads and starters, charcuterie selections, an Asian station, a seafood bar, a hot assortment of gumbo, braised beef Daube, roasted strip loin, crawfish and cheese banded tart, a wide variety of breakfast items and eggs benedict made to order and finally Chef Rene’s desserts and pastries.

A full vegetarian menu will be available as well.

Brunch is offered at $102 per adult and $45 per child, 3-10 years old.

And for those mothers wanting to escape for an overnight stay of her dreams, the hotel recommends taking advantage of the Sweeten Your Stay promotion, which extends an additional $75.00 in hotel credits.

This credit will allow all moms to enjoy The Roosevelt’s newly renovated suites with a bottle of bubbly, and personalized snacks. Add the icing to mom’s getaway with a visit to the Waldorf Astoria Spa, a swim in the rooftop pool, or a tantalizing nightcap in the Sazerac Bar. Rates start at $329.00.