METAIRIE (WGNO)— It has been almost eight months without answers for a Metairie mother who’s son was murdered on Christmas night.

Day after day, the pain of losing her son doesn’t go away.

“I cry everyday. It hurts so bad. Somebody killed my baby boy,” Tammy Nelson, mother of murder victim Justin Nelson said.

Tammy Nelson is searching for answers as to who killed her 27-year old son, Justin Nelson. He was shot this past Christmas outside an apartment complex on Riverside Drive in Metairie.

“I got a call Christmas night from Justin’s girlfriend. She said they heard voices downstairs, so he went to go see what was going on and then he was shot. They shot him in the femoral artery and his veins so he bled to death,” she said.

Tammy says she knows very little about what lead up to the shooting.

“I know the driver’s window of his car was bashed in so were they trying to break into his car and he caught them and then they shot him?,” she said.

This mother said, “I want answers. I want to know who killed my son. Justice for Justin.”

The last time she talked to JPSO investigators all they had to say was…

“I wish I had answers for you, but I don’t,” Nelson said.

With her pain still running deep, only thoughts of her son can bring her some peace.

“He was a breath of fresh air. He could make the saddest person crack a smile and laugh,” she said.

Tammy wears a special necklace to remember her son.

“That’s his ashes. It says God has you in his arms and I have you in my heart.”

If you know anything about Justin Nelson’s murder, you’re urged to call Crimestoppers at 822-1111. There is a reward if your tip leads to an arrest.