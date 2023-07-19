NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Personal Injury Attorney Morris Bart will hold a news conference on Wednesday, July 19 to discuss the filing of a lawsuit against the City of New Orleans after a tree fell and severely injured a teenager in Jackson Square.

The tree fell on the 16-year-old on Friday, July 7. He was taken to the trauma center of a local hospital where he remains in critical condition. He’s suffered severe brain injuries since the incident.

The teen’s family later hired Bart in an effort to sue the city for alleged negligence. Bart said drone images of the tree showed it already deteriorating a year ago. On June 27, a limb fell off the tree.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell told reporters in a news conference on Wednesday, July 12, the tree was inspected after the limb fell and city arborists did not find a major problem.

“If it was in imminent danger of collapsing, it would have been removed immediately,” she said.

Bart said, as of Friday, July 14, his team was waiting for copies of the inspection as well as the latest inspection prior to June 27.

The conference is expected to begin at 1:00 p.m. See it livestreamed here.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts