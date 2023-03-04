NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Saturday, Morris Bart’s law office confirmed the group will be assisting the New Orleans District Attorney’s Office.

According to the law group, a team from Morris Bart has been commissioned to help Jason Williams’ short-staffed office.

A comment on Instagram posted by Bart said in part “we are doing something meaningful to help New Orleans.”

Bart’s office told WGNO a joint press conference with Bart and Williams to discuss the decision is expected Tuesday or Wednesday.

The role of Bart’s attorneys in this new plan will be discussed. It is unknown at this time if they will prosecute cases on behalf of the DA’s office.