Morgan City closes flood gates as Hurricane Delta moves toward Louisiana

Morgan City, Louisiana's 12,000 people are ready for the storm

MORGAN CITY, La – A river runs through it.

It’s the Atchafalaya River.

And it runs through Morgan City, Louisiana.

WGNO’s Bill Wood wakes up in the city that’s waking up and preparing for the storm.

St. Mary Parish President David Hanagriff says they’re prepared for the rain.

With 22 flood gates along the river, 16 have been closed for Hurricane Delta.

Morgan City Mayor Frank Grizzaffi is out-termed.

That means this is his last official hurricane season in charge.

He says his city has a history of hurricanes and is ready to handle this one.