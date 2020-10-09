Morgan City closes flood gates as Hurricane Delta moves toward Louisiana

Local

Morgan City, Louisiana's 12,000 people are ready for the storm

by: , with photojournalist Justin Abshire

Posted: / Updated:

MORGAN CITY, La – A river runs through it.

It’s the Atchafalaya River.

And it runs through Morgan City, Louisiana.

WGNO’s Bill Wood wakes up in the city that’s waking up and preparing for the storm.

St. Mary Parish President David Hanagriff says they’re prepared for the rain.

With 22 flood gates along the river, 16 have been closed for Hurricane Delta.

Morgan City Mayor Frank Grizzaffi is out-termed.

That means this is his last official hurricane season in charge.

He says his city has a history of hurricanes and is ready to handle this one.

Share this story

Weather Video

Hurricane Delta Latest

Hurricane Delta bearing down on southwest Louisiana

Thursday 10 PM Delta update

Thursday afternoon Delta update

WGNO News at 11 a.m.

Hurricane Delta strengthening. Landfall expected Friday afternoon/evening.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

84° / 75°
Windy, afternoon showers and thunderstorms
Windy, afternoon showers and thunderstorms 70% 84° 75°

Saturday

84° / 73°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers 50% 84° 73°

Sunday

88° / 73°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 88° 73°

Monday

88° / 72°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 88° 72°

Tuesday

87° / 70°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 87° 70°

Wednesday

84° / 67°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 84° 67°

Thursday

83° / 67°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 0% 83° 67°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

82°

11 AM
Cloudy
10%
82°

83°

12 PM
Cloudy
20%
83°

82°

1 PM
Cloudy/Wind
20%
82°

83°

2 PM
Cloudy/Wind
20%
83°

81°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms/Wind
40%
81°

82°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms/Wind
50%
82°

82°

5 PM
Thunderstorms/Wind
70%
82°

81°

6 PM
Thunderstorms/Wind
80%
81°

80°

7 PM
Thunderstorms/Wind
80%
80°

81°

8 PM
Thunderstorms/Wind
90%
81°

81°

9 PM
Thunderstorms/Wind
90%
81°

81°

10 PM
Thunderstorms/Wind
90%
81°

81°

11 PM
Thunderstorms/Wind
90%
81°

80°

12 AM
Thunderstorms/Wind
90%
80°

80°

1 AM
Thunderstorms/Wind
80%
80°

80°

2 AM
Thunderstorms/Wind
80%
80°

80°

3 AM
Thunderstorms/Wind
60%
80°

79°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
79°

78°

5 AM
Showers
50%
78°

78°

6 AM
Showers
50%
78°

77°

7 AM
Showers
50%
77°

76°

8 AM
Showers
40%
76°

77°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
77°

78°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
78°

Popular

Latest News

More News