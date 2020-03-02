More than a dozen babies born on Sunday, Leap Year Day, at Ochsner!

2.29.2020 Leap Year Baby_Paislee Photo

NEW ORLEANS – February 29 only appears on the calendar once every 4 years in conjunction with a Leap Year.

If you do the math, it’s a pretty rare birthday to have – there’s a 1 in about 1,500 chance of being born on Leap Year Day.

But this year, on Leap Year Day, between Ochsner Baptist and Ochsner Medical Center – Kenner, the two hospitals welcomed more than a dozen Leap Year babies, including two sets of twins!

Baby Paislee (or “baby girl Chutz” as her parents Jennifer and Patrick are calling her) was the first Leap Year baby born on Sunday, Febraury 29, at 3:04 AM at Ochsner Baptist. She weighs 7 lbs. 9 ounces and is 20 inches long.

Additional Ochsner Leap Year babies include Baby Michael and Baby Blake.