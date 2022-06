METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — Severe weather traveling through the area has left several thousand Jefferson Parish Entergy customers without power.

As of noon, there are more than 7,600 JP residents in the dark. Additionally, 1,200 in St. James, 650 in St. Bernard, and 500 in Orleans.

Entergy says they are working diligently and safely to restore power to their customers.

Wondering where the outages are? View the full Entergy outage map here.