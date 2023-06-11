HOUMA, La. (WGNO) — Members of the United Houma Nation gathered to help give back on Saturday, June 10.

With the help of volunteers from the Laissez Boys of New Orleans, Team Rubicon, Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana, American Red Cross, and The Home Depot, more than 600 families received food and supplies at their tribal office located at 400 Monarch Drive.

Items included hurricane preparedness kits, COVID-19 test kits, and food supplies.

The United Houma Nation is planning additional distribution events to serve more tribal families in the coming weeks. Updates can be found on their Facebook page or on their website.

