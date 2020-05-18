More folks fishing during the pandemic

NEW ORLEANS– Combine the absolute beauty of our waterways with the fact that this time of year they’re chocked full of the coveted species that call it home, and the fact that we’ve been cooped up for a few months and it’s the perfect storm as to why so many folks have been fishing lately.

For some, this is a chance to reconnect with a passion from some time ago.

Anthony Puglia of Puglia’s Sporting Goods said, “What I’ve really noticed is a lot of guys that kinda gave up on fishing, whether it was a job, career, or kid’s sports, they put fishing on the back burner. I’m starting to notice is those guys that used to to fish 10, 12, 15 years ago are now all of a sudden getting back into it.

And the numbers don’t lie. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said that almost 40,000 basic fishing licenses were sold in April, compared to almost 19,000 a year ago.

Michelle Rayburn, of the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries told WGNO,

“‘A lot of people have been buying licenses to get out on the water and fish, or to go in a pond or a lake or on the side of the road. I think they want to get outside and enjoy the beautiful weather we’ve had lately and enjoy being outside during this COVID pandemic”

Fishing offers us the opportunity to spend time with the folks we love but also serves as the perfect cure for what many of us have suffered from.

“Cabin fever. They tell you to get out and if you do it safely it’s a good thing to do,” said Patrick J. Turner of the Hopedale Marina.

Louisiana’s fishing licenses expire on June 30th, but you can begin to purchase new ones on June 1st.