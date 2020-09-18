Monroe man arrested after police find 17 lbs of Marijuana in his vehicle

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A Monroe man was arrested after police found 17 pounds of Marijuana inside of his truck.

According to arrest reports, the Monroe Police Department HEAT team received a tip about a large amount of Marijuana being sold by 39-year-old Phillip Minnifield in the 300 block of Pargoud Drive. Officers were then granted a search warrant for Minnifield’s home.

Later, HEAT team members caught up with Minnifield at a home in the 2000 block of Jackson Street. Reports say that when HEAT team members tried to make contact with Minnifield, they saw him throwing something. When questioned about it, Minnifield told officers that it was a gram of Marijuana that was rolled up in a $1 bill. Minnifield also told officers that he had “a few ounces at his house but no guns.”

According to the arrest reports, the following items were found during a search of Minnifield’s home:

1/2 ounce of Marijuana

Clear cellophane bags

Scales

Purple/Black SCCY 9mm handgun

.44 mag revolver

HEAT team members also found 17 pounds of compressed Marijuana in a vacuum sealed bag inside of a truck that was parked in the front yard of the home.

Reports say that Minnifield later told officers that the Marjiuana was delivered to him home approximately 3 days earlier.

Minnifield was arrested and taken to the Ouachita Correctional Center where he was booked on the following charges:

Possession of Firearm or Carrying Concealed Weapon by a Person Convicted of Certain Felonies (2 counts)

Illegal Carrying of a Weapon (in presence of narcotics)

Distribution/Possession with Intent to Manufacture of CDS I (Marijuana)