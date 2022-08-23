NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— There are several monkeypox vaccinations events in New Orleans at different bars to try and get as many people vaccinated as possible before Southern Decadence on Labor Day weekend.

The schedule is as follows for 1st dose vaccinations:

8/23— The Crossing from 4pm-9pm

8/24—Vaxxtravaganza on Bourbon Street from 4pm-9pm

8/25—The Phoenix from 5pm-9pm

8/29—The Golden Lantern from 5pm-9pm

8/30—Three Palms from 4pm-9pm

8/31—The Page from 4pm-9pm

Then there are 2nd Dose vaccinations:

9/6 at The Phoenix

9/8 at The Page