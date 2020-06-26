Monitor: Questionable stops, searches by New Orleans police

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Court-appointed monitors have raised issues of questionable stops and searches by some members of New Orleans Police Department task forces.

Friday’s report was filed in U.S. District Court by a firm hired to gauge the city’s compliance with reforms ordered in a 2012 court agreement with the U.S. Justice Department.

The report said the city continues to make progress in complying with the multifaceted order. It does not specifically allege questionable use of force — a problem that led to calls for reform more than a decade ago.

The department said it agrees with the monitors’ findings. The task forces have been suspended pending further reviews.