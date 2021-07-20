Monday evening car crash claims life of Plaquemines Parish man

PORT SULPHUR, La. — A Monday night car crash claims the live of a Buras man.

Around 7:00 pm, Louisiana State Police troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on LA 23 near US 11 in Port Sulphur. Antonio Aguilar, 55, of Buras, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police reports reveal Aguilar was driving west on US in a Nissan Versa and was approaching the intersection of LA 23. As his car approached the intersection, Aguilar failed to yield at a stop sign and was struck by a town truck traveling north. After colliding, both vehicles traveled off the roadway and came to a rest near a tree line.

While the driver of the tow truck suffered minor injuries, Aguilar suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

Impairment is a suspected factor in the crash. Toxicology samples were collected and will be analyzed as part of the investigation.