NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — They work tirelessly to keep the community safe and this week is all about them. May 15-21 is National EMS Week.

Every year, the third week of May is EMS Week. This year marks the 47th annual National EMS Week. In 1974, President Gerald Ford authorized EMS Week to celebrate EMS practitioners and the important work they do in our nation’s communities.

Lt. Fourcade with NOEMS says this year is especially memorable because of New Orleans EMS’ hard work and dedication throughout the COVID pandemic.

Photo courtesy NOEMS

The American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP), in partnership with the National Association of Emergency Medical Technicians (NAEMT), announced the theme for EMS Week 2022: RISING TO THE CHALLENGE.

“This is the 47th annual celebration of EMS Week, where we honor our frontline heroes, dedicated to providing emergency medicine that saves so many lives every day,” said Gillian Schmitz, MD, FACEP, President of the American College of Emergency Physicians.

“The theme of ‘Rising to the Challenge’ is particularly meaningful as it reminds our nation that EMS professionals are faced with so many challenges today and they still rise above them. Through it all, EMS continues to respond, support, and care for the needs of our communities.”

Photo courtesy NOEMS

“EMS Week is a time to recognize how our nation’s paramedics and EMTs have risen to the challenge time and time again in response to the needs of our patients and our communities,” said Chief Bruce Evans, MPA, CFO, NRP, SPO, President of the National Association of Emergency Medical Technicians.

“We show up every day despite personal risk, hardship, and inadequate resources. The extraordinary environment in which we’ve operated during the past two years showcases our resilience, our dedication, and our readiness.”

Resources for promoting and celebrating EMS Week and inspiring stories about EMS professionals can be found on www.emsweek.org