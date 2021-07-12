Mobile native reported missing, phone signal last recorded in Treme on July 10

Cameron Shaw

(Photo: NOPD)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD has reported a missing person last seen on Friday and a heard from via text a day later.

According to the NOPD report, 40-year-old Cameron Shaw was in New Orleans from Mobile, Ala., on a community outreach event. Shaw arrived in town in July 8, and was last seen on Friday at approximately 5 p.m.

That same colleague claims Shaw texted him on Saturday morning but has not been heard from since.

A search for GPS signal on Shaw’s phone revealed a last location at the intersection of North Claiborne Avenue and Esplanade Avenue on July 10 at about 7:23 p.m., but he was not found at the location.

is seeking assistance in locating an adult male reported as missing.

Anyone with additional information on Shaw’s whereabouts is asked to contact NOPD First District detectives at 504-658-6010.