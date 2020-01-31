MLK hearse exhibit to debut in New Orleans in honor of Black History Month

NEW ORLEANS – New Orleans and Company announces a special exhibit, “Carrying on the Dream” which features a rare display of the hearse that carried prominent civil rights leader, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s body, at the time of his death more than 50 years ago.

The 1966 Cadillac Superior Coach hearse is on loan from Todd Graves, founder and CEO of Raising Cane’s, who led the efforts to bring the exhibit to New Orleans to remind young people what Martin Luther King, Jr. contributed to society.

“It’s important that the next generation really understands how the contributions of Dr. King, changed the world,” said Graves. “Many of us did not get a chance to hear Dr. King during his lifetime, so I am hoping they will be able to appreciate him and his work through this tribute to honor his life.”

The exhibit will be on display in Lobby A of the Convention Center near the Julia Street Entrance.

The exhibit is open to the public and free of charge courtesy of New Orleans and Company, The New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center and Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers.

The free exhibit is open daily 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. through February 27th. To visit the exhibit, enter The New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center at the Julia Street entrance closest to the Riverwalk.

“It is an honor to host this historic symbol of civil rights in New Orleans for Black History Month, says Mark Romig of New Orleans and Company. “We encourage everyone to visit this national treasure and we are grateful to partner with Todd Graves to bring this to The New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.”