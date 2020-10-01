Mississippi man arrested for attempting to strangle 8-year-old Mandeville boy

MANDEVILLE – A Mississippi man has been arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder after he allegedly attempted to strangle an 8-year-old Mandeville boy.

The domestic abuse incident occurred in late August, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Thirty-eight-year-old Jared Davis was arrested at a family member’s house in Stone County, Mississippi, on September 29 and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail. The boy’s mother was also arrested and faces charges related to aiding and abetting Davis after the crime was committed.

“It is certainly a tragedy anytime a child becomes a victim of domestic violence,” Sheriff Randy Smith said. “Our deputies will continue to work tirelessly to bring those responsible to justice.”