SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — Louisiana and Mississippi’s treasury departments are partnering to return unclaimed money to those along the states’ border.

Unclaimed money can also take the form of forgotten bank accounts, utility deposits, insurance claim payments, unpaid wages, oil royalties, stock accounts, dividends and credit balances.

The two state departments will host a two-day event to return unclaimed money to residents.

The first event will be held from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Oct. 19 at the Slidell Municipal Auditorium. The second one will be held from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Oct. 20 at the Bay St. Louis Community Center.

Check to see if you have any unclaimed money by bringing valid identification and any related paperwork to the event.

An unclaimed property attorney will be present.

More information about unclaimed money in Louisiana and Mississippi can be found online.

